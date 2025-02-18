East Turkistan's Call to Ireland: A Stand Against Oppression

In a bold move, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has called on the Irish government to take a definitive stance against China's policies in Xinjiang. This appeal follows the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ireland, which prompted the ETGE to make their plea public via a post on X, challenging Ireland to leverage its own history of colonialism and independence in support of East Turkistan.

The ETGE's statement was unequivocal, urging Ireland to officially recognize East Turkistan as an occupied territory, condemn the ongoing colonization and genocide perpetrated by China, and support their quest for justice on an international scale. ETGE implores Ireland to lead by example and facilitate East Turkistan's case at the International Criminal Court, highlighting the moral obligation to oppose any form of oppression and transnational repression.

Prior to this statement, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers in Ireland had already voiced concerns through an open letter to the Irish government, asking them to focus on human rights during talks with Wang Yi. These diaspora communities have underscored the dire circumstances faced by the Uyghur Muslims in China, pointing to mass surveillance and forced labor. Although the Chinese government denies these allegations, dismissing them as counterterrorism, global entities continue to denounce China's tactics, labeling them as grave human rights violations and acts of genocide.

