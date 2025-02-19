Left Menu

India's Army Chief Expresses Concerns Over Pakistan's Activities Near Border

General Upendra Dwivedi raises alarms about Pakistani presence in Bangladesh close to India's critical Chicken's Neck area, emphasizing the need to prevent terrorist activities. While affirming strong military ties with Bangladesh, he underscores Pakistan's continuous anti-India stance beyond just the Kashmir issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:31 IST
India Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi voiced his concerns over the presence of Pakistan Army and ISI officials in Bangladeshi areas near India's strategically significant Chicken's Neck region. He highlighted the necessity to ensure these elements do not orchestrate terrorist activities against India from that soil.

General Dwivedi discussed recent visits by Pakistani military and intelligence individuals to sensitive zones near the border, addressing the potential threats they pose. Referencing Pakistan as an 'epicentre of terrorism,' he stressed vigilance whenever such elements operate near Indian territory.

Discussing Indo-Bangladesh relations, General Dwivedi asserted that military ties remain robust, facilitating regular communication. Yet, he noted that defining comprehensive relations awaits the establishment of an elected government in Bangladesh. Highlighting Pakistan's persistent anti-India agenda, Dwivedi noted it's not confined to Kashmir, serving as a unifying theme for Pakistan's internal cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

