Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: Rubio Criticizes Zelenskyy After Tense Trump Meeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his conduct during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The encounter, marked by a heated verbal exchange, has led Rubio to urge Zelenskyy to apologize for escalating tensions, potentially hindering diplomatic progress with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:16 IST
Diplomatic Clash: Rubio Criticizes Zelenskyy After Tense Trump Meeting
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic skirmish, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced strong criticism towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Rubio suggested that Zelenskyy should extend an apology for turning the meeting into a fiasco.

The high-tension encounter involved a verbal clash witnessed by officials and the media, with Rubio emphasizing that Zelenskyy's aggressive stance was unnecessary. Interviewed on CNN, Rubio underlined Trump's intent to resolve the ongoing conflict via negotiations, wanting Russia at the table.

Rubio expressed frustration that Zelenskyy's public statements and approach jeopardized potential agreements, including a proposed US-Ukraine economic deal. The meeting, initially cordial, soured as discussions about Russian diplomacy led to heated exchanges, culminating in Trump and VP Vance chastising Zelenskyy for his conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025