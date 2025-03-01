Diplomatic Clash: Rubio Criticizes Zelenskyy After Tense Trump Meeting

In a significant diplomatic skirmish, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced strong criticism towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Rubio suggested that Zelenskyy should extend an apology for turning the meeting into a fiasco.

The high-tension encounter involved a verbal clash witnessed by officials and the media, with Rubio emphasizing that Zelenskyy's aggressive stance was unnecessary. Interviewed on CNN, Rubio underlined Trump's intent to resolve the ongoing conflict via negotiations, wanting Russia at the table.

Rubio expressed frustration that Zelenskyy's public statements and approach jeopardized potential agreements, including a proposed US-Ukraine economic deal. The meeting, initially cordial, soured as discussions about Russian diplomacy led to heated exchanges, culminating in Trump and VP Vance chastising Zelenskyy for his conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)