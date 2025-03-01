Traffic Troubles: Karachi's Mounting Road Safety Crisis

In a stark revelation about Karachi's road safety woes, activists and civil society representatives have sounded the alarm over the increasing number of fatal traffic accidents. They argue that inadequate traffic law enforcement is not just a regulatory failure but a human rights breach, according to Dawn's report.

During a discussion titled 'Traffic and Transport Issues in Karachi, Proposed Solutions,' hosted by the Concerned Citizens Alliance at the Pakistan Medical Association House, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's Vice Chairman, Qazi Khizer, emphasized the state's constitutional duty to protect citizens. He highlighted corruption in the traffic police as a key culprit behind the alarming rise in accidents involving heavy vehicles.

Khizer accused traffic officials of accepting bribes, allowing overloaded trucks from Karachi Port to traverse the city instead of using designated routes, thus exacerbating the problem. He called for stringent law enforcement and proper traffic management to curb accidents. PMA President Shoaib Sobani echoed these sentiments, pointing to negligent traffic regulation enforcement, poor road infrastructure, and reckless driving as major contributors to the escalating crisis.

