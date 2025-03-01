Left Menu

India and Nepal Join Forces to Revolutionize Water and Sanitation Strategies

India and Nepal are poised to enter a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors. Scheduled for signing in Delhi, the agreement will focus on developing water resources, improving water access, and modernizing waste management and sanitation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:07 IST
India and Nepal Join Forces to Revolutionize Water and Sanitation Strategies
Nepal's Minister for Water Supply Pradeep, Joint Secretary of the Ministry, Meena Shrestha (Image/Nepal's Ministry for Water Supply). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India and Nepal are set to strengthen their bilateral relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on cooperation in the drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors. The agreement, which will be signed in Delhi, marks a concerted effort to enhance water resource development and sanitation infrastructure between the two nations.

Nepal's Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, arrived in Delhi to participate in the ceremony alongside India's Water Supply Minister, CR Patil. The MoU aims to improve access to clean water, promote water sanitation, manage waste efficiently, and facilitate technology exchange. It is a step forward in addressing water-related challenges and adopting modern, efficient technologies.

Aside from the signing ceremony, Yadav's agenda includes important discussions with India's policy think tank Niti Aayog and visits to key water management projects in the country. This engagement underlines the commitment of both nations to synergize their efforts in improving water and sanitation services, compliant with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025