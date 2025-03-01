India and Nepal Join Forces to Revolutionize Water and Sanitation Strategies

India and Nepal are set to strengthen their bilateral relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on cooperation in the drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors. The agreement, which will be signed in Delhi, marks a concerted effort to enhance water resource development and sanitation infrastructure between the two nations.

Nepal's Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, arrived in Delhi to participate in the ceremony alongside India's Water Supply Minister, CR Patil. The MoU aims to improve access to clean water, promote water sanitation, manage waste efficiently, and facilitate technology exchange. It is a step forward in addressing water-related challenges and adopting modern, efficient technologies.

Aside from the signing ceremony, Yadav's agenda includes important discussions with India's policy think tank Niti Aayog and visits to key water management projects in the country. This engagement underlines the commitment of both nations to synergize their efforts in improving water and sanitation services, compliant with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)