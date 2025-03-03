Left Menu

India-Australia Defence and Trade Relations on the Rise: A Strategic Engagement

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, is set to visit Australia, emphasizing deepening defence ties. Meanwhile, Australia unveils a strategic roadmap to boost trade with India, investing millions in bilateral initiatives, highlighting both nations' commitment to prosperous collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:00 IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI) — In a move highlighting the robust defence ties between India and Australia, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is slated for an official visit to Australia from March 4 to March 7, 2025. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the visit in an official statement, underscoring the deepening cooperation in military affairs.

Gen Chauhan's itinerary includes crucial discussions with top officials in the Australian Department of Defence and military leadership. Talks are expected with Australia's Chief of Defence Force, General Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and heads of the three Services. The engagements aim to enhance collaborative military efforts and explore joint operational initiatives.

While in Australia, the CDS will visit the Force Command Headquarters for insights into their operational command and address strategic challenges at the Australian Defence College. His engagement extends to a round table at the Lowy Institute, Australia's renowned think tank, to reinforce military and diplomatic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Concurrently, Australia's government recently announced a roadmap for expanding its economic ties with India, reflected in a USD 16 million investment in the Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund. This initiative is expected to propel Australian businesses into India's booming market, enhancing economic linkage and creating jobs in both countries.

Additionally, a USD 4 million boost to the Maitri Grants program will fortify cultural and business connections, supplementing the benefits of the existing free trade agreement. As both countries strive towards a new agreement, extensive consultations have been conducted to ensure mutual growth and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

