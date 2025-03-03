Left Menu

Kerala Man Dies in Jordan: Family Seeks Help for Repatriation

Thomas Gabriel Pereira, a 47-year-old from Kerala, was killed by Jordanian forces while attempting to cross into Israel. In Jordan on a tourist visa, Pereira's family seeks financial aid from the Indian government to repatriate his remains. The incident sparked criticism of Kerala's employment conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:47 IST
Kerala Man Dies in Jordan: Family Seeks Help for Repatriation
Gabriel Periera's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident occurred when 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel Pereira from Kerala was shot dead by Jordanian security forces as he tried to illegally cross the border into Israel. Traveling on a tourist visa, Pereira's journey ended in fatal consequences, leaving his family to grapple with financial challenges in repatriating his body.

According to family members, Pereira left unexpectedly for Jordan, reaching there silently and only revealing his whereabouts after arriving. His final communication was a brief call to his wife, imploring her to pray for him. Subsequently, an email confirmed his death, with reports indicating a fatal bullet wound to the head.

The Indian Embassy in Jordan has been in contact with Pereira's family to assist with transporting his mortal remains back to India. However, the family is reportedly unable to bear the cost, prompting a request for government aid. Lok Sabha MP Adoor Prakash has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to provide financial assistance for repatriation.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javdekar seized the moment to criticize the state government, accusing it of failing to provide jobs, which he argues forces many youth to seek opportunities abroad. The incident underscores broader issues of employment in Kerala, where citizens often migrate for work.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry confirmed the incident and expressed condolences through a post on X. The ministry stated its commitment to work alongside Jordanian authorities to ensure the smooth transportation of Pereira's remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

