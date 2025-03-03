Strengthening Ties: Belgium's Economic Mission to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in talks with Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, at Hyderabad House in anticipation of Princess Astrid's upcoming visit. Jaishankar highlighted the enduring historical and cultural connections between the two nations, referencing war memorials to Indian soldiers on Belgian soil.

The dialogue explored burgeoning opportunities in trade, industry, education, and innovation. With significant discussions around semiconductors, AI, clean energy, research, and innovation, Jaishankar expressed optimism about deepened engagement facilitated by Princess Astrid's economic mission involving nearly 360 businesses.

Princess Astrid, leading a 335-member strong Belgian delegation with 180 companies, underscores an intent to assess and harness India's potential, including initiatives like 'Make in India.' Her itinerary includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programs in Mumbai, aiming for enhanced geopolitical and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)