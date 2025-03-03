Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Belgium's Economic Mission to India

EAM S Jaishankar met Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot ahead of Princess Astrid's visit, emphasizing historical ties and economic opportunities. A Belgian economic mission, accompanied by 335 delegates and 180 companies, aims to explore sectors like semiconductors, AI, and clean energy, signifying deepening cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:33 IST
Strengthening Ties: Belgium's Economic Mission to India
EAM S Jaishankar meets with Belgium's foreign minister, Maxime Prevot (Photo/S.Jaishankar)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in talks with Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, at Hyderabad House in anticipation of Princess Astrid's upcoming visit. Jaishankar highlighted the enduring historical and cultural connections between the two nations, referencing war memorials to Indian soldiers on Belgian soil.

The dialogue explored burgeoning opportunities in trade, industry, education, and innovation. With significant discussions around semiconductors, AI, clean energy, research, and innovation, Jaishankar expressed optimism about deepened engagement facilitated by Princess Astrid's economic mission involving nearly 360 businesses.

Princess Astrid, leading a 335-member strong Belgian delegation with 180 companies, underscores an intent to assess and harness India's potential, including initiatives like 'Make in India.' Her itinerary includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programs in Mumbai, aiming for enhanced geopolitical and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

