INS Shardul and ICGS Veera Strengthen Ties in Thailand and Vietnam

As the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy conducts its Southeast Asia deployment, ships including INS Shardul and ICGS Veera arrived in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, as confirmed by a Defence Ministry statement issued Monday. Upon arrival, the Royal Thai Navy greeted the Indian vessels with an elaborate ceremony.

Capt Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with ship Commanding Officers, engaged in discussions with Rear Admiral Suwat Donsakul of the Third Naval Area Command. The talks focused on regional security, joint training exercises, and potential goodwill initiatives. A reception event was held on board, attended by Royal Thai Navy leadership, diplomats, and prominent Indian community members.

The visit, part of a broader mission that included a port call in Vietnam earlier, underscores India's commitment to fostering maritime cooperation and interoperability with Southeast Asian navies. Activities promoted cultural exchange and operational synergy, further strengthening the longstanding India-Thailand naval relationship.

