Bangladesh Rejects Trump's Claims on USAID Funding Allegations

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has refuted US President Donald Trump's allegations regarding a $29 million USAID project. The ministry clarified that Democracy International, a US-registered institution, is implementing the project, contrary to Trump's claim that it was awarded to a local firm. This statement aims to clear public confusion.

In a robust dismissal of claims put forward by US President Donald Trump, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry today denied allegations that the nation had improperly received USD 29 million in USAID funding. Trump's assertions suggested a controversial project was set up to benefit local firms, a claim now firmly refuted.

Addressing the allegations, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry clarified in a detailed statement that the project, titled 'Strengthening Political Landscape (SPL) in Bangladesh', was implemented by Democracy International, a US-registered NGO, not a local firm as alleged. Investigations confirmed USAID's transparent selection process of Democracy International during Trump's first presidential term.

The ministry further explained that the SPL project's objectives include promoting political harmony and internal democratic practices among parties. The project, supported by USAID and UK's DFID, complies with strict US financial regulations. Trump's remarks at the White House, linking the project to an obscure firm, have sparked controversy and confusion, which the ministry has now sought to clarify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

