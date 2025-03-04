Trump Critiques Past Presidents on Russia's Expansionist Gains
Former President Donald Trump criticized past US presidents for allowing Russia to expand its control over regions like Georgia and Ukraine. He claimed that under his administration, Russia gained 'nothing except grief.' Trump emphasized the need for a diplomatic deal with Russia and Ukraine, involving European nations.
During an investment announcement, former President Donald Trump criticized previous US administrations, alleging that past presidents allowed Russia to expand its influence unchecked. He recounted how Russia gained Georgia under President George W. Bush, and significant military assets under President Barack Obama.
Trump further criticized President Joe Biden, suggesting Russia attempted to take full control of Ukraine during Biden's term. He contrasted these administrations with his own, stating that under his leadership, Russia received 'nothing except grief.'
Emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, Trump advocated for a negotiation between Russia and Ukraine with the involvement of European nations, suggesting that a swift deal could be achieved if all parties are willing to negotiate.
