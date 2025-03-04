Left Menu

Trump Critiques Past Presidents on Russia's Expansionist Gains

Former President Donald Trump criticized past US presidents for allowing Russia to expand its control over regions like Georgia and Ukraine. He claimed that under his administration, Russia gained 'nothing except grief.' Trump emphasized the need for a diplomatic deal with Russia and Ukraine, involving European nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:43 IST
Trump Critiques Past Presidents on Russia's Expansionist Gains
US President Donald Trump (Photo/(Source: US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During an investment announcement, former President Donald Trump criticized previous US administrations, alleging that past presidents allowed Russia to expand its influence unchecked. He recounted how Russia gained Georgia under President George W. Bush, and significant military assets under President Barack Obama.

Trump further criticized President Joe Biden, suggesting Russia attempted to take full control of Ukraine during Biden's term. He contrasted these administrations with his own, stating that under his leadership, Russia received 'nothing except grief.'

Emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, Trump advocated for a negotiation between Russia and Ukraine with the involvement of European nations, suggesting that a swift deal could be achieved if all parties are willing to negotiate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025