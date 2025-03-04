Trump Critiques Past Presidents on Russia's Expansionist Gains

During an investment announcement, former President Donald Trump criticized previous US administrations, alleging that past presidents allowed Russia to expand its influence unchecked. He recounted how Russia gained Georgia under President George W. Bush, and significant military assets under President Barack Obama.

Trump further criticized President Joe Biden, suggesting Russia attempted to take full control of Ukraine during Biden's term. He contrasted these administrations with his own, stating that under his leadership, Russia received 'nothing except grief.'

Emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, Trump advocated for a negotiation between Russia and Ukraine with the involvement of European nations, suggesting that a swift deal could be achieved if all parties are willing to negotiate.

