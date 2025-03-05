Trump's Second Term Address: Energy, Economy, and Controversies on the Line

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress since assuming office for a second term. Congressman Zach Nunn emphasized the importance of this speech, which will concentrate on American energy independence, national security, and economic strategies aimed at benefiting working-class families.

Speaking to ANI, Nunn praised Trump's administration for prioritizing America's interests, highlighting achievements in workforce development, trade skills, and advancement in manufacturing and technology. Congressman Scott Franklin expressed enthusiasm for Trump's address, anticipating insight into his plans for the next few years, especially concerning pressing issues like illegal crossings and the Ukraine conflict.

However, not all voices are optimistic. Congressman Greg Stanton criticized Trump's healthcare proposals and his approach to international relations, including his handling of tariffs and alliances amid geopolitical tensions. Stanton anticipates a challenging address as Trump is urged to reconcile these controversies with his administration's broader goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)