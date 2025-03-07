Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch confirms 2025 Nobel Peace Prize nomination, highlights plight of disappeared victims

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has confirmed her nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by the Balochistan Post. While expressing gratitude, Baloch emphasised that the recognition is not for her but for the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. In a post on X, she remarked, "I am deeply honored by this nomination, but it is not about me. It is about the thousands of Baloch who have been forcibly disappeared and the families demanding justice. The fight for human rights in Balochistan must not be ignored by global civil society and civilised nations."

According to the Balochistan Post, the news of her nomination was first revealed by Norway-based Baloch journalist Kiyya Baloch, who shared that Baloch's name is among the 338 2025 Nobel Peace Prize candidates, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. While the Nobel Foundation traditionally keeps nominations confidential for 50 years, those who submit them can choose to disclose them. Kiyya Baloch confirmed learning of Mahrang Baloch's candidacy through sources involved in the nomination process, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Mahrang Baloch is internationally known for her advocacy against enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses in Balochistan. Through her leadership in marches and protests, she has brought global attention to the families of the disappeared, calling for justice, the Balochistan Post reported. Her advocacy has earned her a spot on BBC's 100 Most Influential Women list and recognition from TIME magazine as one of the world's top emerging leaders, the Balochistan Post reported.

While some observers see her Nobel nomination as an important recognition of her tireless efforts, Mahrang Baloch insists that the honor should serve as a platform to amplify the voices of those she fights for rather than focusing on her own recognition. (ANI)

