Left Menu

Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch confirms 2025 Nobel Peace Prize nomination, highlights plight of disappeared victims

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has confirmed her nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by the Balochistan Post. While expressing gratitude, Baloch emphasised that the recognition is not for her but for the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:22 IST
Pakistan: Mahrang Baloch confirms 2025 Nobel Peace Prize nomination, highlights plight of disappeared victims
Mahrang Baloch(File Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has confirmed her nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by the Balochistan Post. While expressing gratitude, Baloch emphasised that the recognition is not for her but for the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. In a post on X, she remarked, "I am deeply honored by this nomination, but it is not about me. It is about the thousands of Baloch who have been forcibly disappeared and the families demanding justice. The fight for human rights in Balochistan must not be ignored by global civil society and civilised nations."

According to the Balochistan Post, the news of her nomination was first revealed by Norway-based Baloch journalist Kiyya Baloch, who shared that Baloch's name is among the 338 2025 Nobel Peace Prize candidates, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. While the Nobel Foundation traditionally keeps nominations confidential for 50 years, those who submit them can choose to disclose them. Kiyya Baloch confirmed learning of Mahrang Baloch's candidacy through sources involved in the nomination process, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Mahrang Baloch is internationally known for her advocacy against enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses in Balochistan. Through her leadership in marches and protests, she has brought global attention to the families of the disappeared, calling for justice, the Balochistan Post reported. Her advocacy has earned her a spot on BBC's 100 Most Influential Women list and recognition from TIME magazine as one of the world's top emerging leaders, the Balochistan Post reported.

While some observers see her Nobel nomination as an important recognition of her tireless efforts, Mahrang Baloch insists that the honor should serve as a platform to amplify the voices of those she fights for rather than focusing on her own recognition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025