Rare Downpour Disrupts Southern Israel Traffic

An unexpected rainfall of up to 20 millimeters caused flooding in southern Israel, closing parts of Route 90. Authorities are closely observing the situation as heavy rains persist in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Southern Israel experienced an unusual amount of rainfall on Friday morning, with up to 20 millimeters recorded, primarily between Arad and Sodom.

The heavy rain caused significant disruptions, resulting in the closure of sections of Route 90, a major highway connecting the Taba Border Crossing in Eilat to Metula in the north, due to flooding in several southern areas.

Authorities are actively monitoring the conditions as the region braces for continuing heavy rains, aiming to ensure public safety and manage further disruptions. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

