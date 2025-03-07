Rare Downpour Disrupts Southern Israel Traffic

Southern Israel experienced an unusual amount of rainfall on Friday morning, with up to 20 millimeters recorded, primarily between Arad and Sodom.

The heavy rain caused significant disruptions, resulting in the closure of sections of Route 90, a major highway connecting the Taba Border Crossing in Eilat to Metula in the north, due to flooding in several southern areas.

Authorities are actively monitoring the conditions as the region braces for continuing heavy rains, aiming to ensure public safety and manage further disruptions. (ANI/TPS)

