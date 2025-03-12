Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Partnerships in Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius witnessed the signing of numerous MoUs aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The agreements encompass areas like currency settlement, shipping, training diplomats, and enhancing administrative efficiency, reflecting India's ongoing commitment to global development and its role as a crucial partner in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:58 IST
Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Partnerships in Mauritius
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: YouTube@Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

During his recent visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) designed to deepen strategic partnerships between the two nations.

The range of agreements includes a local currency settlement system, a credit facility for water projects, and cooperation in diplomat training, showcasing a comprehensive approach to bilateral collaboration.

Modi also emphasized India's enduring role as a key development partner, inaugurating infrastructure projects such as the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre in Mauritius, further cementing ties and fostering long-term regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025