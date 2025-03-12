Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Strategic Partnerships in Mauritius

During his recent visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) designed to deepen strategic partnerships between the two nations.

The range of agreements includes a local currency settlement system, a credit facility for water projects, and cooperation in diplomat training, showcasing a comprehensive approach to bilateral collaboration.

Modi also emphasized India's enduring role as a key development partner, inaugurating infrastructure projects such as the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre in Mauritius, further cementing ties and fostering long-term regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)