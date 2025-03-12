Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens India-Mauritius Ties with Key MoUs

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius, multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed focusing on currency settlement, water projects, and shipping information sharing. Several key development initiatives, including a Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre, underline India's commitment as a steadfast partner in global development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: YouTube@Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Mauritius was marked by the signing of several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

These agreements, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, included the Local Currency Settlement System and a Credit Facility Agreement to support Mauritius's infrastructure projects. Additionally, MoUs focused on diplomatic training and maritime information sharing were signed.

PM Modi's visit underscores India's dedication to global development, highlighted by the inauguration of infrastructure projects like the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, which are emblematic of India's aid in capacity building and connectivity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

