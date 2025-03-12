PM Modi Strengthens India-Mauritius Ties with Key MoUs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Mauritius was marked by the signing of several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

These agreements, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, included the Local Currency Settlement System and a Credit Facility Agreement to support Mauritius's infrastructure projects. Additionally, MoUs focused on diplomatic training and maritime information sharing were signed.

PM Modi's visit underscores India's dedication to global development, highlighted by the inauguration of infrastructure projects like the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, which are emblematic of India's aid in capacity building and connectivity worldwide.

