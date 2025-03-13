Protests Banned in Dhaka Amid Outcry Over Child's Death and Minority Violence
Amid rising protests for women's security in Dhaka, police banned gatherings after the tragic death of an eight-year-old rape victim. The case has intensified scrutiny over minority violence, with the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reporting 92 incidents in early 2025. Calls for justice and reform continue.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In an escalating movement for women's security, Bangladeshi authorities have imposed an indefinite ban on protests at major sites in Dhaka following the tragic rape and death of an eight-year-old girl. The ban applies to strategic locations, including the Bangladesh Secretariat and key intersections, citing public order maintenance.
As public grief mounts over the young girl's death, reported to have occurred in Magura and who succumbed at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital, the outcry for swift justice has gained momentum. Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, voiced profound sorrow and demanded expedited legal action against the perpetrators.
Simultaneously, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council highlighted alarming levels of violence against minorities, with 92 incidents documented early this year, including attacks and murders. This surge in violence underscores the urgent need for national introspection and policy reforms to protect vulnerable communities.
