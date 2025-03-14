Historic Druze Pilgrimage: Crossing Borders After Decades

In a landmark event, Syrian Druze clerics have made their first pilgrimage to Israel since the nation's founding in 1948, according to reports by The Times of Israel. Escorted by military vehicles, the group traveled from Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights to northern Israel.

The delegation, consisting of around 60 clergy members, plans to meet Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community. Subsequently, they will visit the tomb of Nabi Shuaib near Tiberius, considered the most sacred site for Druze adherents.

The Druze faith, a monotheistic religion, has followers primarily in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. This journey, initiated by an invitation from the Israeli Druze, has faced significant opposition from some Syrian Druze factions. Nonetheless, Amir Khnifess, Chairperson of the Druze and Circassian Movement for Democracy and Equality, heralded the visit as a 'historic and meaningful moment' in Israeli-Druze relations.

Notably, the visit occurs within a complex geopolitical context. The Golan Heights, where the Druze clerics crossed into Israel, remains a contentious region. Acquired by Israel in 1967 and annexed in 1981, the area is recognized as Israeli territory by the United States but not by much of the international community. Israel's supportive stance towards Syria's Druze community juxtaposed with its skepticism towards Syria's current Islamist leaders adds another layer to the visit's significance.

