Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama: Nepal's Epic Pilgrimage Concludes Celebrating Tradition and Devotion

Nepal's most extensive religious journey, the Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama, reached its conclusion on Friday as pilgrims returned to Janakpurdham. Spanning 120 kilometers and stretching into India, this pilgrimage is often referred to as the 'Mahakumbha of Mithila.' Participants walked barefoot for 15 days, visiting 15 historical sites as part of this spiritual quest.

Symbolically marking its end with the erasure of a line drawn at Kalyaneshwar in India, the pilgrimage's finale was celebrated with the festival of Holi in Janakpurdham. Pilgrims participated in customary rituals, bathing in sacred ponds like Ganga Sagar and Dhanusha Sagar, while offering prayers at local shrines, fulfilling their spiritual commitment.

Originating from the Mithila Bihari Temple, the procession covered significant sites within Nepal and India, reflecting its cultural and religious significance. The Parikrama's historical roots trace back to the 18th century, serving as a testament to the devotion and reverence for the ancient kingdom of Mithila, associated with the divine narratives of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

