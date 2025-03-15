Trump Vows to Transform Washington into a 'Crime-Free Capital'
President Donald Trump has announced his pledge to make Washington, DC, a 'crime-free capital', aiming to enhance the city's appeal for visiting dignitaries. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, the focus is on cleaning up the city and fostering stronger US-India ties underlined by strategic discussions.
In a bold statement, US President Donald Trump pledged to convert Washington, DC, into a 'crime-free capital,' highlighting the necessity for a cleaner, safer, and more visually attractive city for international visitors.
Speaking at a recent event, Trump underscored his commitment to rejuvenating the capital's image, expressing that dignitaries like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not witness urban decay during their visits. Stressing his plans, Trump said, 'We are committed to restoring the city's beauty and safety.' He further assured the public of a drastic crime rate reduction, aiming for a safer environment for both residents and tourists.
This statement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi's significant and productive visit to the US, involving talks that spanned areas like defense, technology, and economic engagement, illustrating growing India-US relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
