Modi Applauds Trump's Tenacity and Vision in Candid Podcast Conversation

In a candid discussion during a podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded US President Donald Trump for his steadfast commitment to his country, especially highlighting Trump's resilience following last year's assassination attempts. Modi reflected on Trump's determined spirit during the US elections, even after being targeted.

Modi compared Trump's 'America First' ideology with his own 'India First' approach, emphasizing their shared focus on national priorities. This mutual understanding has strengthened their personal bond. Modi remarked on the influence of media in shaping political perceptions, noting that personal interactions reveal true character.

Recalling the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in 2019, Modi praised Trump's humility as he sat in the audience during Modi's speech. Modi also recounted suggesting a lap around the stadium to greet the crowd, which Trump agreed to despite strict security protocols, showcasing their mutual trust.

Modi shared a memory of his first White House visit, where Trump broke formal protocols to personally tour him around. Modi was impressed by Trump's knowledge of American history and his respect for the presidency. Even after Trump's term ended, Modi appreciated his continued gestures of friendship.

Modi observed that Trump seems more prepared for a second term with a well-defined plan. During his recent US visit, Modi met influential figures, including Elon Musk, with whom he has a warm relationship. Their discussions covered various topics, including Musk's new DOGE mission and Modi's ongoing efforts to reform India.

