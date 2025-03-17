Left Menu

Pakistani Health Workers Rally Against Healthcare Outsourcing

Health workers in Pakistan's Attock District protest against the Punjab government's decision to privatize healthcare, fearing job losses and reduced service quality. Accusing the government of economic exploitation, they demand action or plan a protest outside the Punjab Assembly. The move has compounded existing challenges in the country's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In Pakistan's Attock District, a wave of protests has emerged following the Punjab government's contentious decision to privatize basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs). These demonstrations, spearheaded by health department workers, including doctors and clerical staff, have captured widespread attention as they rally for the preservation of public healthcare services.

According to Dawn, protesters gathered at Kachhari Chowk to voice their vehement opposition to the move, which they perceive as a financial blow to health workers. Leaders of the protests have expressed grave concerns over the repercussions of privatization, warning that it could severely deteriorate healthcare quality while branding it a 'financial massacre.'

The demonstrators argue that previous instances of privatization in hospitals, laboratories, and radiology services have led to subpar healthcare provisioning and worsened sanitation and security conditions. Furthermore, criticism abounds regarding private companies' exorbitant charges, leading to a noticeable decrease in patient numbers. With threats of a mass demonstration outside the Punjab Assembly on April 7 if demands are unmet, the healthcare community continues to grapple with systemic issues such as inadequate funding and salary delays.

