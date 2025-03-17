Israeli Authorities Arrest Journalist for Alleged Terror Support

On Monday, Israeli authorities announced the arrest of Latifa Abdel-Latif, a reporter and cameraman for the UNFPA Palestine channel, on charges of inciting and supporting terror. The Israeli police accuse her of posting content on social media that praises terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

One of Abdel-Latif's posts included a video of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar discussing martyrdom, described as 'He wanted to die a martyr's death.' Another controversial post depicted Izz al-Din al-Masalma, responsible for killing a 12-year-old Israeli boy during a December shooting on an Israeli bus, which also injured two others.

Additionally, she shared an image of terrorist Hassan Qatani draped in a Hamas flag, captioned to encourage documentation of the situation. Qatani was linked to the murder of British national Leah (Lucy) Dee and her daughters in a 2023 drive-by shooting. With over 209,000 Instagram followers, Abdel-Latif has significant influence. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)