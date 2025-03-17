Left Menu

Israeli Authorities Arrest Journalist for Alleged Terror Support

Israeli police arrested Latifa Abdel-Latif, a journalist, for allegedly inciting terror by posting content supportive of Hamas on social media. Posts included tributes to Hamas leaders and attackers involved in deadly incidents. Abdel-Latif, who reports for UNFPA Palestine channel, has a large Instagram following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:37 IST
Israeli Authorities Arrest Journalist for Alleged Terror Support
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Monday, Israeli authorities announced the arrest of Latifa Abdel-Latif, a reporter and cameraman for the UNFPA Palestine channel, on charges of inciting and supporting terror. The Israeli police accuse her of posting content on social media that praises terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

One of Abdel-Latif's posts included a video of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar discussing martyrdom, described as 'He wanted to die a martyr's death.' Another controversial post depicted Izz al-Din al-Masalma, responsible for killing a 12-year-old Israeli boy during a December shooting on an Israeli bus, which also injured two others.

Additionally, she shared an image of terrorist Hassan Qatani draped in a Hamas flag, captioned to encourage documentation of the situation. Qatani was linked to the murder of British national Leah (Lucy) Dee and her daughters in a 2023 drive-by shooting. With over 209,000 Instagram followers, Abdel-Latif has significant influence. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025