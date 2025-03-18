Left Menu

Dhruva Jaishankar on Global Trade Tariffs and Geopolitical Dialogue

Observer Research Foundation's Executive Director, Dhruva Jaishankar, discusses global trade tariffs impacting India, positive aspects of the Raisina Dialogue, and potential roles in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also touches on challenges faced by the Global South amidst ongoing geopolitical shifts.

ORF America Executive Director Dhruva Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation, highlighted that while U.S. President Donald Trump's immediate priority on tariffs had been countries like Canada, China, and Mexico, India appeared to have been initially exempt. However, he warned that India's high tariffs could soon make it a target for global reciprocal taxes, which may hit the country hard.

The U.S. has proposed global reciprocal taxes, and India, along with other nations like Malaysia and Brazil, could face significant impacts. Dhruva mentioned recent talks between India's Commerce Minister and the U.S. Trade Representative, hoping for an interim trade agreement by April 2 to prevent a tariff stand-off. He also conveyed optimism about avoiding a trade escalation through intense negotiations in the coming weeks.

At the ongoing Raisina Dialogue, a forum organized by ORF alongside India's Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar praised its constructive tone compared to other international conferences. With rising geopolitical challenges involving Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East, the dialogue remains a critical platform for discussing global connectivity and trade issues. Meanwhile, regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Dhruva noted India's readiness to mediate, while Saudi Arabia currently leads negotiation efforts. He emphasized the challenges facing the Global South, highlighting the need for institutional reform, health security, and climate justice.

