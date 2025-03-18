US Strikes on Houthis: A Bold Move Against Maritime Terrorism

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar has hailed the United States' airstrikes on Houthi rebels, describing them as a significant step towards protecting maritime trade from extortion by terrorist groups. During an interview, Azar emphasized that the initiative sends a strong message to Iran, the main supporter of the Houthis, underscoring their potential repercussions.

Azar highlighted that the actions against Houthis demonstrate the international community's unwillingness to tolerate groups threatening global trade, particularly when businesses are coerced into financial submissions to maintain operations in key transit regions. The ambassador praised the US for intensifying pressure on the Houthis, aligning it with President Trump's recent remarks holding Iran accountable.

Further, Azar pointed out the threats posed by radical forces like Hamas, asserting their contributions to regional instability. He believes defeating these groups is essential for achieving lasting peace. Meanwhile, US Central Command continues its operations against Houthi targets, with airstrikes resulting in multiple casualties, leading to a pledge of retaliation by Houthi leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)