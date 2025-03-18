Bahrain Welcomes Drone-Powered Mangrove Cultivation by EAD

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with climate tech company Nabat, has unveiled its latest drone-based mangrove cultivation technology in Bahrain, as part of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative. This technological showcase was conducted during a visit by an EAD delegation to the Kingdom.

EAD's Executive Director, Ahmed Al Hashemi, emphasized the agency's commitment to making Abu Dhabi a hub for environmental restoration. By strategically deploying drone planting technology, EAD aims to plant over 10 million mangroves in partnership with Nabat, reinforcing regional cooperation and influencing environmental policies. The initiative promises to bolster regional efforts in tackling climate change.

Nabat's AI-powered drones offer an efficient and scalable solution for mangrove planting, minimizing environmental impact while ensuring restoration is tailored to specific habitats. This is an integral part of UAE's ambitious goal to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, contributing significantly to regional environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)