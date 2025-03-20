Strengthening Bonds: India and Lithuania's Promising Future Collaborations

In a bid to highlight the strengthening ties between Lithuania and India, Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa lauded the bilateral relationship, describing it as 'very good' and full of potential for future collaboration. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he noted that both countries have identified key areas of practical cooperation.

The Lithuanian Foreign Secretary emphasized the historical and cultural connections, pointing out that it's been 400 years since the first Lithuanian arrived in India. Celebrations are planned, particularly in Goa, to mark this milestone. Talat-Kelpsa also highlighted the linguistic ties between Lithuanian and Sanskrit as a unique bond that fosters people-to-people connections.

Addressing broader global concerns, Talat-Kelpsa expressed Lithuania's positive outlook on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He underscored the necessity of such agreements amid global economic transformations and geopolitical tensions. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he maintained that Lithuania views it as a breach of international law, insisting on a principled response from the global community against territorial aggression.

