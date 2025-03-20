Sindhi Activists Protest at UN Against Indus River Canals and Humanitarian Crisis

In a forceful demonstration at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the World Sindhi Congress protested against the construction of unauthorized canals on the Indus River. The protest spotlighted the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Pakistan's Sindh region.

Protesters, including Sindhi activists, condemned the canal construction for devastating agriculture and the local ecosystem. They decried the actions as a "genocide," citing enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and persecution of Sindhi Hindus as escalating factors in their struggle.

The demonstrators carried placards reading "No Canal on Indus River" and "Sindhi Lives Matter," urging the international community to intervene in what they described as life-and-death circumstances needing urgent global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)