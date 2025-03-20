Controlled Narratives: Thai Journalists Face Surveillance in Xinjiang Visit

Chinese authorities maintained strict oversight on Thai journalists during a visit to Xinjiang this week, insisting on reviewing and deleting unapproved photos, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA). The visit was part of China's strategy to illustrate the well-being of Uyghurs deported from Thailand.

Thailand deported 40 Uyghur men to Xinjiang on February 27, asserting the absence of third-country resettlement options and China's guarantee of their safety. U.S. officials, however, later confirmed offers to take refugees from the Uyghur diaspora. These individuals were among over 300 Uyghurs escaping persecution in Xinjiang who were detained in Thailand for a decade, provoking widespread international disapproval. Following the deportation, the United States implemented visa bans on Thai officials involved, drawing criticism from Western nations and human rights bodies. In the face of criticism, China arranged a three-day visit to Kashgar, Xinjiang, for Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and journalists, as RFA reported.

During the trip, journalists highlighted substantial surveillance by Chinese security forces. "Thai journalists were accompanied by security personnel, who demanded pre-approval of images before permitting their transmission to Thailand," Pranot Vilapasuwan, news director at Thairath, shared on Facebook, as cited by RFA.

Pranot also mentioned that journalists were asked not to photograph Chinese officials and, if capturing Uyghurs and their families, to obscure their faces. Thai officials had pre-screened journalists before the trip, a method of media filtration through security agencies, Pranot noted on Thairath online. Human Rights Watch's Sunai Phasuk condemned the visit as a managed bid by China to direct the narrative.

"Thailand is repeating China's propaganda and participating in the wrongdoing against Uyghurs," Sunai commented. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)