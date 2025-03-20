Trump's 'Liberation Day': Sweeping Tariff Plans Spark Global Economic Uncertainty

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, the White House is gearing up to impose broad new tariffs on a vast majority of imports by April 2. This move, labeled as 'Liberation Day' by President Trump, seeks to rejuvenate American manufacturing by targeting key trade partners including China, Mexico, and Canada, as per reports by the Washington Post.

Through the first two months of his presidency, Trump has already raised tariffs on approximately USD 800 billion in imports, a shift that has sent ripples through global markets, inciting fears of a recession and leading to retaliatory moves by other nations. Despite these concerns, administration officials push forward with plans to expand tariffs on 'trillions' of dollars in imports.

The plan is not without controversy. Economists and congressional Republicans alike are expressing unease about the feasibility and potential economic fallout of such a comprehensive tariff strategy. Trump's plan, which he calls the 'reciprocal tariff' plan, aims to impose identical duties on foreign goods to those imposed on US exports, a concept he has often cited during his campaign.

Trump maintains that the US has been exploited by unfair trade policies, reiterating his viewpoint to reporters. He underscores the need for tariffs to reclaim wealth and incentivize countries to lower their own trade barriers. His 'eye for an eye' approach, however, could see US duty levels soar, raising concerns among trade experts about the risk of returning to early 1930s tariff levels.

Within the administration, there is robust debate over implementation logistics. Ensuring precision in tariff assessments and categorizing countries for differential tariffs are just a few challenges faced as officials race toward the April 2 deadline. Legal hurdles also loom, as existing trade laws give Trump some authority, but broader tariff imposition may require congressional consent.

Meanwhile, industries vulnerable to foreign competition are lobbying for protection under the new regime. International markets are reacting with volatility, underscoring fears of economic upheaval as businesses scramble to mitigate impending cost increases. While the proposed tariffs aim to protect American industry, they are also stirring concerns of broader economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)