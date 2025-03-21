Left Menu

Pakistan Forces Eliminate 10 Terrorists in Bold Operation

In a recent intelligence-led operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, Pakistan security forces neutralized 10 terrorists. The mission, orchestrated by a 24-year-old captain who sacrificed his life, underscores the nation's resolute fight against terrorism. The operation also yielded a cache of weapons and ammunition.

In a decisive action against terrorism, Pakistan's security forces have successfully neutralized at least ten terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation, based on credible intelligence, was reported by Geo News, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the security team executed the operation with precision, stealthily surrounding the terrorists before engaging and eliminating all ten suspects. Tragically, the operation claimed the life of 24-year-old Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who led the troops with courage.

Officials confirmed the recovery of weapons and ammunition from the neutralized terrorists who had been active in targeting law enforcement and civilians. The operation is part of a broader campaign to eradicate terrorism, bolstered by the sacrifices of dedicated officers. Recent data indicates a rise in militant attacks, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

