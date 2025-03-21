BIMSTEC Leaders Set to Shape Future with Vision 2030 at Bangkok Summit

In a pivotal move, BIMSTEC leaders are poised to adopt a far-reaching declaration, Vision 2030, at their forthcoming summit in Bangkok this April, Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey revealed.

This much-anticipated summit marks the first in-person meeting since the Kathmandu Summit in 2018, underscoring its importance in the region's collaborative agenda. Vision 2030 aims to chart the course for future cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation's (BIMSTEC) seven member states, representing a combined GDP of USD 5.2 trillion.

The event will also see the signing of memorandums of understanding, including a significant agreement on maritime transport cooperation. Leaders plan to inaugurate the BIMSTEC Energy Centre virtually, signaling a step forward in energy collaboration, critical amidst global economic challenges impacting member states.

