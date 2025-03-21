Left Menu

BIMSTEC Leaders Set to Shape Future with Vision 2030 at Bangkok Summit

The upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok will see leaders adopt the Vision 2030 declaration, setting the roadmap for future cooperation. This event, the first in-person gathering since 2018, will focus on key areas like sustainable development, inter-regional trade, and energy collaboration among seven South and Southeast Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:20 IST
Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

In a pivotal move, BIMSTEC leaders are poised to adopt a far-reaching declaration, Vision 2030, at their forthcoming summit in Bangkok this April, Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey revealed.

This much-anticipated summit marks the first in-person meeting since the Kathmandu Summit in 2018, underscoring its importance in the region's collaborative agenda. Vision 2030 aims to chart the course for future cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation's (BIMSTEC) seven member states, representing a combined GDP of USD 5.2 trillion.

The event will also see the signing of memorandums of understanding, including a significant agreement on maritime transport cooperation. Leaders plan to inaugurate the BIMSTEC Energy Centre virtually, signaling a step forward in energy collaboration, critical amidst global economic challenges impacting member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

