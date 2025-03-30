Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Address AI Security and Ethics at UN Conference

Omran Sharaf of the UAE joined global experts in Geneva to discuss artificial intelligence's impact on security. The conference emphasized international collaboration to manage AI's risks and ensure ethical advancements, with a focus on peace and shared values.

UAE participates at 'Global Conference on AI, Security, and Ethics' in Geneva (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland - In a pivotal gathering aimed at scrutinizing the multifaceted implications of artificial intelligence, Omran Sharaf, UAE's Assistant Foreign Minister, brought attention to the pressing need for international cooperation. Speaking at the Global Conference on AI, Security, and Ethics, Sharaf highlighted how the accessibility of critical technologies by non-state actors calls for urgent collective action.

While addressing the conference, Sharaf underscored the necessity of rigorous regulations and responsible knowledge exchange to preserve global peace and security. The UAE, an advocate for ethical AI practices, is at the forefront of championing both technological advancement and ethical considerations, ensuring that the global narrative on AI aligns with universal ideals of peace and prosperity.

Echoing Sharaf's sentiments, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, stressed the importance of emerging technology cooperation under the UN's guidance. The annual conference by UNIDIR congregates diplomats, academics, and industry professionals to dissect AI's complex influence on national and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

