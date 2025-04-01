Left Menu

Chile President Boric's Landmark India Visit Focuses on Cooperation and Innovation

Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India underscores a deepening cooperation in diverse fields like technology, innovation, and culture. Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders, President Boric emphasized partnerships across trade, education, and security, further strengthening India-Chile bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:15 IST
Chile President Boric's Landmark India Visit Focuses on Cooperation and Innovation
Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Periasamy Kumaran (Photo Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, on an official visit to India, has shown strong interest in boosting partnerships in technology, innovation, academic collaboration, and cultural exchanges, according to Periasamy Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. President Boric and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral ties on Tuesday.

Swathed in ceremonial honors upon arrival, Boric's agenda included high-level meetings and discussions across various sectors, including trade, defense, and green energy. The visit saw the signing of multiple bilateral agreements, from Antarctic cooperation to combating corruption, and marked by press statements and a luncheon hosted by PM Modi.

During his India tour, President Boric aims to attract Indian investments to Chile, with a focus on infrastructure and renewable energy while exploring educational and cultural collaborations. His schedule includes interactions with business leaders and Indian officials in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, strengthening the long-standing Indo-Chilean partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025