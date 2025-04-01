Chile President Boric's Landmark India Visit Focuses on Cooperation and Innovation

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, on an official visit to India, has shown strong interest in boosting partnerships in technology, innovation, academic collaboration, and cultural exchanges, according to Periasamy Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. President Boric and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral ties on Tuesday.

Swathed in ceremonial honors upon arrival, Boric's agenda included high-level meetings and discussions across various sectors, including trade, defense, and green energy. The visit saw the signing of multiple bilateral agreements, from Antarctic cooperation to combating corruption, and marked by press statements and a luncheon hosted by PM Modi.

During his India tour, President Boric aims to attract Indian investments to Chile, with a focus on infrastructure and renewable energy while exploring educational and cultural collaborations. His schedule includes interactions with business leaders and Indian officials in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, strengthening the long-standing Indo-Chilean partnership.

