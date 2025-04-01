Chile President Boric's Landmark India Visit Focuses on Cooperation and Innovation
Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India underscores a deepening cooperation in diverse fields like technology, innovation, and culture. Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders, President Boric emphasized partnerships across trade, education, and security, further strengthening India-Chile bilateral relations.
- Country:
- India
Chilean President Gabriel Boric, on an official visit to India, has shown strong interest in boosting partnerships in technology, innovation, academic collaboration, and cultural exchanges, according to Periasamy Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. President Boric and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral ties on Tuesday.
Swathed in ceremonial honors upon arrival, Boric's agenda included high-level meetings and discussions across various sectors, including trade, defense, and green energy. The visit saw the signing of multiple bilateral agreements, from Antarctic cooperation to combating corruption, and marked by press statements and a luncheon hosted by PM Modi.
During his India tour, President Boric aims to attract Indian investments to Chile, with a focus on infrastructure and renewable energy while exploring educational and cultural collaborations. His schedule includes interactions with business leaders and Indian officials in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, strengthening the long-standing Indo-Chilean partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Cuba Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Expanded Cooperation in Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing
Paul Mashatile Embarks on Working Visit to Japan to Boost Bilateral Ties and Economic Cooperation
Rahul Gandhi and New Zealand PM Luxon Strengthen Bilateral Ties in New Delhi
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation
New Horizons: India-New Zealand Trade Agreement Set to Transform Bilateral Ties