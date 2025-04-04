Left Menu

India's Swift Response to Myanmar Earthquake Under Operation Brahma

India has emerged as a key ally to Myanmar following the March 28 earthquake, launching extensive relief efforts under Operation Brahma. Collaborative efforts from the NDRF, Indian Army, and the local Indian diaspora are aiding the recovery, drawing praise from both communities and highlighting deep historical ties and regional commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:05 IST
India's Swift Response to Myanmar Earthquake Under Operation Brahma
Locals and diaspora praises India's swift aid in Myanmar quake crisis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, India has cemented its position as a crucial ally by rapidly launching extensive relief operations under the banner of Operation Brahma. This effort has garnered widespread acclaim from both the Indian diaspora and local communities in Myanmar.

The operation involves the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army medical teams, and substantial humanitarian aid, including 625 metric tonnes of relief goods. These efforts are significantly aiding Myanmar's recovery, especially in the severely impacted Mandalay region, and underscore India's pivotal role as a first responder in the area.

Rajul Goenka, President of the Myanmar-India Business Chamber, emphasized the cooperative spirit between Indian and Myanmar communities, highlighting their joint efforts during prosperous and challenging times. Meanwhile, Parthipan, Secretary of Sanatan Dharma Swayam Sewak Sangh, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with accelerating India's response.

Ravindra Jain, President of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, praised India's unique contribution, noting the presence of Indian medical teams as a distinctive feature of the aid effort. Dr. Ram Niwas, a social worker and academic, pointed to the enduring historical relationship between the nations, emphasizing the role of shared cultural ties.

The Indian Army's Field Hospital has already conducted numerous medical procedures, further demonstrating India's commitment to providing comprehensive aid in the region. According to reports, the country's military has announced a truce amid the calamity, while India's multifaceted response continues to support Myanmar's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025