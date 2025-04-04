PM Modi and Myanmar's Senior General Forge Stronger Ties Amid Crisis

During the recent BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is also the chairman of the State Administration Council. Discussions centered around the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, with India actively involved in humanitarian aid through "Operation Brahma," as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India's timely assistance. PM Modi assured that India, as a First Responder, stands ready to provide further material aid and resources if necessary. He emphasized the importance of restoring democratic processes through fair and inclusive elections, supporting Myanmar's internal efforts toward a peaceful and stable future.

Highlighting that military resolution isn't a viable solution, PM Modi stressed inclusive dialogue as the path to lasting peace. He commended Myanmar's aid in the repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centers along the Myanmar-Thailand border. The leaders also agreed on the need to cooperate against insurgent activities, transnational crime, and human trafficking, while discussing infrastructure projects with Indian support in Myanmar.

