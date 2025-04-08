PM Modi Strengthens Ties with Dubai Crown Prince on Landmark Visit

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, underscoring the robust India-UAE relations. The meeting, highlighted by discussions on strategic partnerships and economic collaboration, is set to pave the way for future opportunities and innovation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:02 IST
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday (Photo: X/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant meeting with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The dialogue reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and the UAE and laid the groundwork for future cooperation. Sheikh Hamdan's visit, his first official one to India as Crown Prince, marks an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by high-ranking officials and a business delegation keen on exploring collaborative ventures. PM Modi expressed pleasure in hosting Sheikh Hamdan, highlighting Dubai's pivotal role in advancing India-UAE's strategic partnership. He emphasized that the visit reinforces a shared commitment to a prosperous, innovation-driven future.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan received a ceremonial welcome and engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing sectoral cooperation. His itinerary includes a Mumbai business roundtable with leaders from both nations, focusing on trade, infrastructure, energy, fintech, and sustainability, building on the legacy of formal relations established since 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

