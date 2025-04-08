President Murmu's Historic First State Visit to Portugal

In her first State Visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a poignant address at the Lisbon City Council. She expressed her delight at visiting the historic and picturesque city, warmly embraced by the Tagus River.

President Murmu thanked Lisbon's leadership and citizens for their gracious hospitality, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Portugal. She noted the countries' shared historical legacy, evidenced by architectural influences and cultural exchanges, and pointed out the mutual fascination with each other's art, culture, and traditions.

Marking a significant milestone, she recalled the 1982 establishment of the Radha Krishna Temple, which now serves as a vital community center. President Murmu acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in Portugal, reinforcing bilateral relations with their contributions. She lauded Portugal's role in India's engagement with the European Union and expressed her vision for future cooperation in technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)