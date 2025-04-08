Left Menu

President Murmu's Historic First State Visit to Portugal

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on her inaugural State Visit to Portugal, emphasizing the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Portugal. Her address in Lisbon celebrated the enduring relationship, highlighted mutual cultural exchanges, and underscored future collaborative opportunities as both nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:54 IST
President Murmu's Historic First State Visit to Portugal
President Droupadi Murmu in Portugal (Photo/ President's Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In her first State Visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a poignant address at the Lisbon City Council. She expressed her delight at visiting the historic and picturesque city, warmly embraced by the Tagus River.

President Murmu thanked Lisbon's leadership and citizens for their gracious hospitality, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Portugal. She noted the countries' shared historical legacy, evidenced by architectural influences and cultural exchanges, and pointed out the mutual fascination with each other's art, culture, and traditions.

Marking a significant milestone, she recalled the 1982 establishment of the Radha Krishna Temple, which now serves as a vital community center. President Murmu acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in Portugal, reinforcing bilateral relations with their contributions. She lauded Portugal's role in India's engagement with the European Union and expressed her vision for future cooperation in technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025