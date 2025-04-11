Left Menu

Navigating Global Challenges: Europe's Shift Toward 'Sambhavna'

At the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, Thorsten Benner emphasized Europe’s need to embrace the concept of ‘Sambhavna’ or possibility, inspired by India’s approach. The summit also highlighted evolving Euro-India defense collaborations and scrutinized US ‘technonationalism’ amid uncertainties in global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:00 IST
Speakers at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit (Image: YouTube@ANI News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forward-looking discussion at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, Thorsten Benner, Co-founder and Director of the Global Public Policy Institute, heralded a new era for Europe under the ethos of 'Sambhavna', or 'possibility', inspired by India's strategic outlook. Benner underscored the necessity for Europe to pivot from its current predicament toward collaborative innovation and diversification, echoing sentiments shared by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Amidst this thematic call to action, Benner spotlighted the unprecedented dialogues between Europe and India, particularly in defense cooperation and green energy. These developments signal a profound shift in geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing India's growing influence and its central role in forging new partnerships with Europe, a concept once considered improbable.

In a parallel narrative at the summit, Ashley J Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, critiqued the unpredictability of the US administration under President Donald Trump. Pointing to a rising 'technonationalism', Tellis outlined the administration's ambition to reclaim lost technological superiority while concurrently acknowledging its limitations, illustrating the delicate balance in US global strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

