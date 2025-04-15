Left Menu

China Accuses U.S. of Cyberattacks During Harbin Winter Games

China has leveled accusations against the U.S. over alleged cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Heilongjiang Province during the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games. Investigations point to the NSA and two American universities. The attacks, reportedly originating from the U.S. and other nations, sought to gather sensitive data.

  • China

China has accused the United States of orchestrating cyberattacks against its critical infrastructure in the northeast region of Heilongjiang Province during the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games in February, according to state media reports. Allegations indicate targeted sectors included energy, transportation, telecommunications, and defense research.

The Harbin public security bureau announced a search for three individuals supposedly linked to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for involvement in the purported cyberattacks. Additionally, investigations have allegedly revealed connections to two American universities, namely the University of California and Virginia Tech, in what officials claim was a coordinated cyber campaign against the Games.

Reports cite the NSA's Office of Tailored Access Operations as allegedly activating specific backdoors in Microsoft Windows systems. These attacks purportedly peaked with the start of competitions in early February. In response, the Chinese technical teams traced the operations to various international IP addresses, alleging an attempt to steal sensitive athlete data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

