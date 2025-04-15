Left Menu

Deadly IED Blast Targets Balochistan Police, Escalates Regional Tensions

An improvised explosive device attack killed three policemen and injured 16 in Mastung district, Balochistan. The explosion targeted the Balochistan Constabulary, escalating tensions in the region plagued by insurgent violence. The government condemned the attack, vowing continued efforts against terrorism.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three policemen lost their lives, and at least 16 others were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting a Balochistan Constabulary vehicle in Mastung district on Tuesday morning, as reported by Dawn. The assault occurred on Dasht Road, marking a troubling escalation in regional violence, with no group yet claiming responsibility.

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, confirmed the fatal incident, detailing that the blast occurred while officers were returning from Kalat. "Three personnel were killed, and 16 others were wounded, two critically," Rind stated. Emergency protocols swiftly deployed the injured to a hospital, with serious cases sent to Quetta.

Balochistan Constabulary had been in Mastung to manage a Balochistan National Party--Mengal protest. Authorities remain unclear if the attack relates to these protests but note rising insurgency levels. Meanwhile, political figures, including President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif, decried the attack, pledging unwavering resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

