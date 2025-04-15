Thimi Turns Red: Nepal's Sindoor Jatra Welcomes New Year with Color and Celebration

The Nepalese town of Thimi was awash in red as it celebrated the traditional Sindoor Jatra, marking the arrival of the Nepali New Year 2082. Streets were covered in vermillion powder, a symbol of prosperity, as devotees carried 32 ceremonial palanquins bearing various deities around the Balkumari temple.

The vibrant celebration brought the community together, fostering unity as locals smeared vermillion on each other's faces and joined in joyous festivities. Observed annually on the 2nd of Baisakh, this tradition is an integral part of the cultural calendar and forms a central aspect of the Biska Jatra celebrations in the Bhaktapur region.

Participants performed time-honored rituals, made sacrifices, and organized feasts, giving thanks during the advent of the spring season. As people celebrated Nepal entering 2082, the revelries were enriched by traditional music and dance, emphasizing the spirit of the festival while upholding ancient customs.

