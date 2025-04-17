Left Menu

Bangladesh Journalists Face Rising Public Hostility Amid Political Turmoil

Bangladesh's journalists are under fire amid political unrest following the ousting of former PM Sheikh Hasina. With threats from angry mobs rising, reporters like Mohammad Omar Farok navigate self-censorship and violence. The deepening political divide exacerbates a climate of fear impacting journalistic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the midst of Bangladesh's political upheaval, journalists are increasingly becoming targets of public anger and mob intimidation. Following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, the environment of fear has heightened, not due to governmental pressure, but because of public unrest driven by sharp political divides.

A notable incident occurred on the night of February 5 in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, a historically significant area. Protesters, upset by a speech by Hasina's daughter, gathered to express their disapproval. Among the journalists covering the event live was Mohammad Omar Farok. When Farok referred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as 'Bangabandhu,' a title of respect, the crowd reacted with outrage, perceiving it as praise for a divisive figure.

The demonstration turned violent quickly, with journalists facing verbal and physical attacks. Such incidents, as highlighted by Farok, demonstrate that the threat to journalism now stems from public hostility, contributing to a culture of self-censorship. This volatile atmosphere reflects the challenges faced by the media as public discourse becomes more fractious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

