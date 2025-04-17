Bangladesh Journalists Face Rising Public Hostility Amid Political Turmoil

In the midst of Bangladesh's political upheaval, journalists are increasingly becoming targets of public anger and mob intimidation. Following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, the environment of fear has heightened, not due to governmental pressure, but because of public unrest driven by sharp political divides.

A notable incident occurred on the night of February 5 in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, a historically significant area. Protesters, upset by a speech by Hasina's daughter, gathered to express their disapproval. Among the journalists covering the event live was Mohammad Omar Farok. When Farok referred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as 'Bangabandhu,' a title of respect, the crowd reacted with outrage, perceiving it as praise for a divisive figure.

The demonstration turned violent quickly, with journalists facing verbal and physical attacks. Such incidents, as highlighted by Farok, demonstrate that the threat to journalism now stems from public hostility, contributing to a culture of self-censorship. This volatile atmosphere reflects the challenges faced by the media as public discourse becomes more fractious.

