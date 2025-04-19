New US Ambassador Signals Bold Initiatives Against China

The newly appointed US Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, has signaled a firm intention to work closely with Japan in curbing China's growing military and economic influence, according to reports from Japan Times. Glass arrived in Tokyo on Friday, marking the start of his diplomatic mission.

Expressing "extreme optimism," Glass highlighted the potential for securing a trade agreement between the US and Japan, despite the shadow of recent tariffs imposed by Washington. Speaking to Japan Times, Glass underscored the aim of the US to counter China's "predatory habits," which include questionable lending practices and efforts to circumvent global trade regulations.

The diplomat's remarks tie into ongoing media reports suggesting that the Trump administration plans to use tariff negotiations as leverage, urging US partners to diminish China's role in their economies for trade benefits. Glass also stressed the significance of security, economic collaboration, and strengthening the US-Japan alliance as his primary responsibilities.

According to Japan Times, Glass stated, "We'll be working very hard, focusing on the safety of Americans, American interests, and companies while also considering the well-being of Japanese citizens." He reassured that the US military is well-prepared to address potential threats from China, emphasizing the provision of necessary resources and materials.

Japan remains host to the largest contingent of US military personnel overseas, including fighter jet units and a forward-deployed aircraft carrier strike group. In recent years, Tokyo has embarked on a major military expansion and strategic partnership with Washington, highlighting a deepening of security and defense ties. This reflects a strategic alignment aimed at enhancing bilateral military coordination and defense industry collaboration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)