Left Menu

Strategic Alliances Strengthened: India and Saudi Arabia Sign Key MoUs

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, India and Saudi Arabia signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors including space, health, and anti-doping. Modi co-chaired the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and established new committees on defense and cultural cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:37 IST
Strategic Alliances Strengthened: India and Saudi Arabia Sign Key MoUs
PM Modi with Saudi Arabian officials (Image: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, multiple key Memorandums of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The agreements spanned several crucial sectors such as space exploration, healthcare collaboration, and anti-doping initiatives, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations.

A notable agreement was reached between the Saudi Space Agency and India's Department of Space, aimed at peaceful space activity collaboration. Health ministries of both countries also signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in healthcare. Additionally, anti-doping agencies from both nations agreed to work together on educational and preventive measures.

Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the second session of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC). This meeting reviewed considerable progress in defense, trade, energy, and technology sectors. Two new ministerial committees on defense and cultural cooperation were established to foster stronger bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025