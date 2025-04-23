Strategic Alliances Strengthened: India and Saudi Arabia Sign Key MoUs

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah, multiple key Memorandums of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The agreements spanned several crucial sectors such as space exploration, healthcare collaboration, and anti-doping initiatives, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations.

A notable agreement was reached between the Saudi Space Agency and India's Department of Space, aimed at peaceful space activity collaboration. Health ministries of both countries also signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in healthcare. Additionally, anti-doping agencies from both nations agreed to work together on educational and preventive measures.

Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the second session of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC). This meeting reviewed considerable progress in defense, trade, energy, and technology sectors. Two new ministerial committees on defense and cultural cooperation were established to foster stronger bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)