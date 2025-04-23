Sindh Lawyers Halt Court Activities, Amplify Protests Against Controversial Canal Project
Judicial proceedings across Sindh courts were disrupted as lawyers initiated a boycotting strike to oppose a disputed canal project. Legal professionals expanded their sit-in protests to additional locations, asserting the project threatens local agriculture and autonomy. The protest is expected to persist until demands are met.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Judicial activities in Sindh's subordinate courts ground to a halt as lawyers launched a province-wide boycott to oppose a controversial canals project, reported Dawn. Courts in major districts, including Karachi and Hyderabad, remained deserted as the legal community staged a strike.
In a show of solidarity, lawyers held rallies across various cities, supporting prolonged protests at the Babarloi Bypass against the Indus River canal construction. The legal fraternity in Karachi announced an indefinite shutdown, urging the boycott would continue until the project's contentious issues are addressed, according to Dawn.
Citing concerns of misappropriation, lawyers expanded their sit-ins to Kamo Shaheed, Kashmore Dera Mor, and Karachi. They emphasize the movement's role in protecting provincial rights. Karachi Bar Association plans protest actions at multiple sites, affirming commitment to the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Discord over NEET: AIADMK's Boycott Stirs Controversy
Protests Spark Call for Israeli Boycott After Fast Food Attacks
Mass Protests in Karachi and Balochistan Demand Release of BYC Leaders
Scorching Heatwave Grips Karachi: Met Department Issues Warning
Opposition Boycotts Kerala Government's Fourth Anniversary Celebration