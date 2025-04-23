Left Menu

India's Strong Retaliatory Measures Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has announced decisive actions, including expelling Pakistani military advisors, suspending key treaties, and tightening visa regulations. The Cabinet Committee on Security aims to hold perpetrators accountable, escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:29 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ YouTube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs announced a series of stringent measures on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri detailed the decisions approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to tackle the grave threat posed by terrorism.

As part of the retaliatory steps, India's government declared the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. Those officials have been given a week to depart from the country. Correspondingly, India will withdraw its own military advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad, effectively nullifying these diplomatic positions. The closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari was also announced.

Further, the CCS resolved to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan permanently ceases its support for cross-border terrorism. Additionally, the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals will be nullified. Only 30 staff members will remain in both high commissions by May 2025, to ensure heightened security measures. In response to the attack, Indian forces have heightened surveillance to apprehend those responsible, pledging that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

