Left Menu

Tensions Soar: India Strikes Back Post-Pahalgam Attack

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, the US State Department reiterated a travel advisory against Jammu and Kashmir visits. India retaliated by taking punitive measures against Pakistan, halting the Indus Waters Treaty, and reducing diplomatic staff amid heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:11 IST
Tensions Soar: India Strikes Back Post-Pahalgam Attack
US Embassy reiterates 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the US Department of State reiterated its stringent 'Do Not Travel' advisory for the region of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the eastern Ladakh area. The advisory highlights the potential for terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest within the region.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a statement confirming the high alert status of several Indian cities in light of the recent attack. The advisory, accessible on travel.state.gov, emphasizes prohibitions on travel to Jammu and Kashmir, with allowances only for the eastern Ladakh region and Leh.

In a strong counter-response, India took decisive action against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and initiated further diplomatic reductions with Pakistan, affecting visa exemptions and military representation at each country's high commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025