Tensions Soar: India Strikes Back Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the US Department of State reiterated its stringent 'Do Not Travel' advisory for the region of Jammu and Kashmir, excluding the eastern Ladakh area. The advisory highlights the potential for terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest within the region.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a statement confirming the high alert status of several Indian cities in light of the recent attack. The advisory, accessible on travel.state.gov, emphasizes prohibitions on travel to Jammu and Kashmir, with allowances only for the eastern Ladakh region and Leh.

In a strong counter-response, India took decisive action against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and initiated further diplomatic reductions with Pakistan, affecting visa exemptions and military representation at each country's high commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)