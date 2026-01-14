Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

The Indian government is making strides to enhance corporate engagement with startups to bolster entrepreneurship and improve domestic manufacturing capabilities, a senior official unveiled on Wednesday.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, DPIIT Secretary, highlighted the potential cost reductions for companies that integrate startups into their supply chains. He disclosed that numerous MoUs have been signed with corporations to encourage startup collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the upcoming National Startups Day underscores the importance of these initiatives. The government is supporting startups through schemes like Fund of Funds, the Seed Fund Scheme, and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups, and expects significant participation from deep-tech startups in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)