UN Chief Urges Restraint After Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring the situation with deep apprehension, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The UN has strongly condemned the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, urging India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint.

Guterres emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve tensions between the neighboring nations. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, stating that targeting civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances. During a press briefing, Dujarric reiterated the Secretary-General's appeals for restraint amid the escalating situation.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, led the Indian government to take diplomatic actions such as closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Additionally, India halted the Indus Waters Treaty, originally signed in 1960, further highlighting the severity of the current tensions.

